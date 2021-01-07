GDP estimated to contract by 7.7% during FY20-21

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
India's economy is estimated to contract at 7.7 per cent during FY 2020-21, first advance estimate released by the Government on Thursday said.
GDP grew at 4.2 per cent during FY 2019-20.
“Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices (2011-12) in the year 2020-21 is likely to attain a level of ₹134.40 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2019-20 of ₹145.66 lakh crore, released on May 31, 2020,” said the statement, adding that Real GVA (Gross Value Added) at Basic Prices is estimated at ₹123.39 lakh crore in 2020-21, as against ₹133.01 lakh crore in 2019- 20, showing a contraction of 7.2 percent.
Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in the year 2020-21 is likely to attain a level of ₹194.82 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2019-20 of ₹ 203.40 lakh crore, released on May 31, 2020. The growth in nominal GDP during 2020-21 is estimated at -4.2 per cent.
Agriculture is expected to grow at 3.4 per cent as against 4 per cent of FY 2019-20. Construction is also estimated to be in positive zone with 2.7 per cent growth. All remaining area of economy are projected to be in contraction zone.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
₹1420 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1408139514341450 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Karnataka Bank at current levels. After a short ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Food cropped up as a leitmotif in Irrfan Khan’s films. On his birth anniversary today, a fan recalls some ...
A vehicle owner queues up for a colour-coded sticker — and wonders why he has to do so in Covid-19 times
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...