GDP estimated to contract by 7.7% during FY20-21

India's economy is estimated to contract at 7.7 per cent during FY 2020-21, first advance estimate released by the Government on Thursday said.

GDP grew at 4.2 per cent during FY 2019-20.

“Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices (2011-12) in the year 2020-21 is likely to attain a level of ₹134.40 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2019-20 of ₹145.66 lakh crore, released on May 31, 2020,” said the statement, adding that Real GVA (Gross Value Added) at Basic Prices is estimated at ₹123.39 lakh crore in 2020-21, as against ₹133.01 lakh crore in 2019- 20, showing a contraction of 7.2 percent.

Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in the year 2020-21 is likely to attain a level of ₹194.82 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2019-20 of ₹ 203.40 lakh crore, released on May 31, 2020. The growth in nominal GDP during 2020-21 is estimated at -4.2 per cent.

Agriculture is expected to grow at 3.4 per cent as against 4 per cent of FY 2019-20. Construction is also estimated to be in positive zone with 2.7 per cent growth. All remaining area of economy are projected to be in contraction zone.