Gem and jewellery exports dip to three-year low in FY'20

Water carriers turn ‘waterpreneurs’
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Gem and jewellery exports in March declined 43 per cent to $1.86 billion against $3.23 billion logged in the same period last year as the demand was suppressed due to Covid outbreak.
In rupee terms, it was down 39 per cent to Rs 13,745 crore (Rs 22,463 crore).
In the financial year ended March, exports slipped to three year low of $35 billion (Rs 2.61 lakh crore) against $39 billion (Rs 2.92 lakh crore), a fall of 10.60 per cent.
Colin Shah, Vice Chairman, Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India told Business Line that the performance numbers reflect the weak demand for jewellery across the globe and the outbreak of Covid pandemic has cast further gloom.
Given the potential, he said the industry needs urgent government attention and special package to handhold exporters in difficult time besides reviving sentiments.
Cut and polished diamond exports in March plunged 48 per cent to $960 million ($1.86 billion) and in rupee terms it was dipped 45 per cent to Rs 7,101 crore (Rs 12,910 crore).
Gold jewellery exports also dived 44 per cent to $561 million ($997.28 million) in March and slipped 40 per cent to Rs 4,152 crore (Rs 6,929 crore).
Cut and polished diamond exports in the financial year ended March was down 22 per cent $19 billion ($24 billion) and in rupee terms dropped 21 per cent to Rs 1.32 lakh crore (Rs 1.66 lakh crore).
However, gold jewellery shipments were up two per cent to $12 billion and rose four per cent to Rs 84,747 crore (Rs 81,825 crore).
Silver jewellery exports more than doubled to $1.68 billion ($829 million) Rs 12,018 crore against Rs 5845 crore logged in the same period last year.
Coloured gemstone exports declined 19 per cent to $ 321 million ($396 million) and down 18 per cent to Rs 2,272 crore (Rs 2,777 crore).
The overall gross import of gems and jewellery in last fiscal declined of 6 per cent to $24 billion ($25 billion) and rough diamond slipped 16 per cent to $13 billion ($15 billion).
However, the overall cut and polished diamond import registered a growth 29 per cent to $1.72 billion ($1.33 billion) in last fiscal.
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
Want to tap into your savings to tide over the Covid-19 crisis? We suggest a pecking order, taking into ...
BL Research BureauIn the first tranche of announcements made under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan—an ...
While near-term risks persist, under-penetrated protection market and sound business models of leading players ...
Be wise when it comes to opting for the tax regime from this year
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...