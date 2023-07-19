Germany’s Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck, will be in India on Thursday for a three-day visit, leading a high-level business delegation, and is expected to hold meetings with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, and Power and Minister for New & Renewable Energy RK Singh, according to a statement issued by the German Embassy in New Delhi.

Habeck’s visit to Delhi, Mumbai and Goa will focus on deepening strategic partnership, particularly in the area of renewable energy and green hydrogen.

On the last leg of his trip, Habeck will participate in the G20 Energy Ministers meeting in Goa.

“Ahead of his visit, Habeck told German media representatives that, as the world’s most populous country, India is considered a key growth market. He affirmed Germany’s interest in expanding and deepening its strategic partnership with India, which would also strengthen the resilience and diversification of the German economy. In particular, he pointed to untapped cooperation potential in renewable energy and green hydrogen,” the statement notd.

Habeck will be accompanied by a high-ranking official and a business delegation comprising top executives of large and medium-sized German companies.

The Vice-Chancellor will also inaugurate an Indo-German Business Forum in Delhi under the heading “Inviting Innovation: Transforming the economy for a shared sustainable future“, hosted by the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce. He will visit several Indo-German joint ventures in Delhi and Mumbai.

In Mumbai, he is also planning to engage with the States government visit a non-governmental project supporting sustainable development and to have an exchange with young Indian entrepreneurs.

