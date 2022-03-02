Give practical suggestions on optical fibres, circular economy: PM Modi 

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday has urged the information technology (IT) and telecom stakeholders to provide practical suggestions in the areas like use of optical fibres in the citizen services, e-waste management, circular economy and electric mobility. Speaking at the plenary session of ‘Technology-enabled Development’, the seventh webinar in the series of post-budget webinars to consult and encourage stakeholders, Modi said the Budget this year emphasises on sunrise sectors like Artificial Intelligence, Geo-spatial Systems, Drones, Semi-conductors, Space technology, Genomics, Pharmaceuticals and Clean Technologies to 5G. He said that the Budget lays down a clear roadmap for 5G spectrum auction and PLI schemes have been proposed for design-led manufacturing related with a strong 5G eco-system. He asked the private sector to increase their efforts in this area. “This is a collaborative effort to ensure how, in the light of Budget, can we implement the provisions quickly, seamlessly and with optimum outcome,” he said.

Data security

The Prime Minister also emphasised the importance of a robust data security framework for the country and asked the gathering for a roadmap for setting standards and norms for that. He exhorted the private sector to take maximum advantage of change of rules for the use of geo-spatial data and the infinite opportunities that have emerged due to the reform. “The world has seen our reliability from our self-sustainability to vaccine production at the time of Covid. We have to replicate this success in every sector,” he said. Referring to the third largest start-up ecosystem that India has Modi assured the sector of full support from the government. “A portal has also been proposed for skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling of youth in the Budget. With this, youth will get the right jobs and opportunities through API based trusted skill credentials, payment and discovery layers,” Modi added.