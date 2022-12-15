The group of ministers (GoM) on GST for online gaming, casinos and horse racing, submitted its re-worked report on Thursday even as there were differences among the members on the base to be used for tax applicability. While the GoM convenor Conard Sangma (Meghalaya CM) indicated that the report may be taken up for discussion in the GST Council meeting scheduled to be held virtually on Saturday, there was no clarity on the same.

It is believed that the latest report is more like the first report, except that divergent opinions about the recommendation have been added to the report.

In its first report, the GoM had recommended a uniform 28 per cent GST rate on horse racing, online gaming and casinos. The panel had also recommended the base on which this rate should apply. As on date, online gaming has a dual rate of taxation — 18 per cent on games of skill (not involving betting or gambling) and 28 per cent on games of chance (involving betting and gambling). Most online gaming apps pay GST at the rate of 18 per cent. Both casinos and horse racing attract GST of 28 per cent.

However, the issue here is more about the value for calculation of GST and sources say there are differences among members on this issue. Now, the GST Council is expected to take a final call. Earlier in June, too, there were differences on the GoM report in the GST Council meeting.