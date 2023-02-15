India’s goods exports continued to fall in January 2023 dropping to $32.91 billion from $35.23 billion in January 2022 as slowdown in the global economy dampened demand.

Imports of goods, too, declined during January 2023, although at a lower rate to $50.66 billion from $52.57 bn in January 2022, per the quick estimates issued by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.

Goods exports in December 2022 had registered a sharper fall of 12.2 per cent (year-on-year) to $34.48 billion, with major export items such as petroleum products, gems & jewellery and engineering goods posting a fall.

In the April-January 2022-23 period, exports increased 8.5 per cent to $369.25 billion while imports increased 21.89 per cent to $602.2 billion.

The Commerce Ministry is still hopeful that exports in 2022-23 would rise beyond 2021-22 level of $422 billion, which was an over 40 per cent rise against the previous fiscal, but the growth rate this fiscal will be much lower.

The WTO brought down its forecast for global trade volume growth to 1 per cent from 3.4 per cent estimated earlier, due to “multiple shocks’’and growth slowing down in major economies.

