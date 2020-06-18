Goods supplied to an overseas customer by an overseas vendor of an Indian firm will attract IGST, says AAR

Cracking the new code of work
How feasible is WFH for govt employees?
Integrated Goods & Services Tax (IGST) will be applicable on goods directly shipped to overseas customers from vendors’ premises outside India, an Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR) has said.
The applicant, Sterlite Technologies approached Gujarat AAR with two queries for advance ruling. The first question was whether GST is payable on goods procured from vendor located outside India in a context where the goods purchased are not brought into India.
The second question was whether GST is payable on goods sold to customers located outside India, where goods are shipped directly from the vendor’s premises (located outside India) to the customer’s premises.
The applicant proposed to undertake transaction and supply of hardware, commercially known as ‘Merchant Trade Transaction’, wherein the applicant will receive an order from the customer located outside India and as per their instruction, its vendor (also located overseas) would directly ship the goods to the customer located outside India.
The vendor would issue an invoice on the applicant against which payment would be made in foreign currency and the applicant would raise invoice on the customer and would receive consideration in foreign currency.
In the above transaction, goods would not physically come to India, but would move between one place and another, both outside India.
After hearing all parties, the AAR observed that the supplier is located in India and the place of supply is outside India and as such the same would be inter-State supply in terms of the IGST Act.
Thus, it is very clear that the transaction undertaken by the applicant is tantamount to supply and is an inter-State supply. It needs to be noted that IGST will be leviable unless the goods are exempted or are zero-rated supplies which have been defined as export of goods or services according to law.
IGST law defines export as ‘With its grammatical variations and cognate expressions, means taking goods out of India to a place outside India.’ In this case, the goods have not crossed the Indian customs frontier and as such it is clear that the goods are not physically available in the Indian territory. When the goods are not available in the Indian territory, the question of taking goods out of India does not arise. Thus, the subject transaction does not qualify as export of goods.
Based on these facts, AAR ruled that such supplies will be subject to levy of IGST. Also, it clarified that that GST is not payable on goods procured from vendor located outside India, where the goods purchased are not brought into India.
According to Tanushree Roy, Director (GST) at Nangia & Co, as the GST is still evolving, it cannot be concluded with certainty from the provisions of the GST legislation whether the supply of goods takes place from the place/State from where the tax invoice is raised or from where the movement of goods start.
“This judgment has provided clarity on this aspect by stating that in the event that the supplier is located in India and the place of supply is outside India, such supplies would be treated as inter-State supplies and liable to GST in India. Suppliers of goods should keep this aspect in mind while entering into ‘Merchant Trade Transactions’/back to back contracts,” she said.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
How feasible is WFH for govt employees?
The Covid-19 crisis has allowed HR a chance to lead from the front. It must seize the opportunity
It’s that time of the year when last year’s buds will have flowered and faded and new buds will start ...
Project Neer promises to remove solid waste from waterbodies without human intervention
Insurance companies, like other businesses, had been impacted by the pandemic, in terms of new business ...
Gold loans are often cheaper than the rest; also, the eligible loan amount has risen in recent times due to ...
Investors can reduce their tax liability using set-off and carry-forward provisions
Reports of a possible takeover by Radhakishan Damani has led to the gain; the firming up of cement prices in ...
Films often choose to highlight differences through the motif of food and ‘Axone’, streaming on Netflix, is ...
The novel coronavirus crisis has diverted resources away from millions of minors who depend on the government ...
Teatr Pijana Sypialnia is adapting to the new normal in creative ways
Lavish functions in the Valley have had a Covid-19 makeover
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...