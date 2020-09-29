Google Meet rolls out noise cancellation feature

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Google is rolling out the noise cancellation on Google Meet for select users on Android and iOS starting today.
The feature helps users filter out irrelevant background noise during their meetings and calls.
“Google Meet can now intelligently filter out background noise on Android and iOS. This means Meet will automatically remove distracting from your mobile device’s audio input while still letting your voice through,” Google explained in a blog post.
The feature had been rolled out for web earlier this year. It is now available for G Suite Enterprise and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers on Android and iOS. They can enable noise cancellation from their Settings menu. The feature is off by default. There is no admin control for this feature.
The feature is not available for G Suite Basic, G Suite Business, G Suite for Education and G Suite for Nonprofits customers. The tech giant is also yet to roll out the feature for users in Australia, Brazil, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, UAE and the surrounding areas.
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
Biopharma companies’ disclosures will help the public overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...