Google Meet rolls out noise cancellation feature

Google is rolling out the noise cancellation on Google Meet for select users on Android and iOS starting today.

The feature helps users filter out irrelevant background noise during their meetings and calls.

“Google Meet can now intelligently filter out background noise on Android and iOS. This means Meet will automatically remove distracting from your mobile device’s audio input while still letting your voice through,” Google explained in a blog post.

The feature had been rolled out for web earlier this year. It is now available for G Suite Enterprise and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers on Android and iOS. They can enable noise cancellation from their Settings menu. The feature is off by default. There is no admin control for this feature.

The feature is not available for G Suite Basic, G Suite Business, G Suite for Education and G Suite for Nonprofits customers. The tech giant is also yet to roll out the feature for users in Australia, Brazil, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, UAE and the surrounding areas.