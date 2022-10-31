The government on Monday said it has approved 42 companies including 28 Micro, Medium and Small Enterprises (MSMEs) under production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom and networking products, who have committed investment of ₹4,115 crore.

Of the 42 companies, 17 have applied for additional incentive of one per cent under design-led manufacturing criteria, the Department of Communications said in a statement, adding that this is expected to generate additional sales of ₹2.45-lakh crore and create additional employment of more than 44,000 over the scheme period.

Some of the companies approved under the scheme include Nokia Solutions and Networks India, Samsung India Electronics, Flextronics Technologies (India), Dixon Electro Appliances, HFCL, ITI, Tejas Networks, Vihaan Networks, Alphion India, Coral Telecom, Frog Cellsat, VVDN Technologies and Rising Stars Hi-Tech.

Design-led PLI scheme

“The existing companies under PLI scheme for telecom and networking products were allowed to add more products and apply under design-led PLI scheme. They were also given the benefit of shifting their five-year PLI scheme period by one year. Twenty-two companies availed this opportunity of shifting their first year which includes 13 companies who have applied as fresh applicants,” the DoT statement said.

To create a robust domestic value chain, the Budget of FY23 announced design-led PLI scheme for telecom and networking products. It provided additional incentive of one per cent over and above the existing incentives for products that are designed and manufactured in India.

Design-led PLI scheme was launched in June this year and applications were invited from design-led manufacturers as well as others, for availing incentive under the PLI scheme for five years commencing from April 1, 2022.

