Government forms advisory committee for Semicon India 

The government on Wednesday said it has formed an advisory committee for Semicon India, which will include senior government officials, established academicians as well as industry and domain experts.

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Ashwini Vaishnaw, will be the chairperson of the committee and Minister of State of MeitY, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, will be the vice-chairperson, said a statement.

Semicon India is a ₹72,000-crore project to make India a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing, design and innovation. “Partnership between the government, industry and academia to power the India semiconductor mission,” said Chandrasekhar.

The Cabinet had recently approved the comprehensive Semicon India programme for the development of a sustainable semiconductor and display ecosystem. A specialised and dedicated “India Semiconductor Mission (ISM)” has been set up within the Digital India Corporation to drive strategies.

“The advisory committee shall meet at least once in three months to provide key inputs to develop the sustainable semiconductor and display ecosystem. The term of the committee is one year after which it shall be reconstituted,” the statement added.

Other members of the committee include Niti Aayog member VK Saraswat, MeitY Secretary, Foreign Secretary, Expenditure Secretary, Economic Affairs Secretary, DIPP Secretary, and Deputy National Security Advisor. The representatives from industry and academia include Vinod Dham, founder & ex-Managing Partner at Indo-US Venture Partners; Ajit Manocha, President, SEMI (USA); Neelkanth Mishra, Credit Suisse; A Paulraj, Emeritus Professor at Stanford University (USA); Pradeep Khosla, Chancellor, University of California, San Diego (USA); V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras; and Ajai Chowdhry, Founder of HCL.