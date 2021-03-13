Govt committed to promote renewable energy, especially in MSME sector: Gadkari

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The government is committed to promote renewable energy resources in the country, especially in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector, Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said. He also exuded confidence that within five years, India will be a top manufacturing hub for automobiles in the world.
Gadkari, who holds MSME portfolio along with road transport, said by making solar energy available, "we will create big market for electric vehicles". He invited investors abroad to invest in Indian MSMEs and expressed hope that this will provide a number of opportunities to the MSME sector to become the world's largest manufacturing hub. The minister was addressing a webinar on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat – Opportunities in Solar & MSME' on Friday evening.
In his address, Gadkari said that the MSMEs with good track record are now being encouraged for capital market.
He said there exists a huge opportunity for investment in scrapping policy.
The minister highlighted that India has tremendous potential and capacity for electricity generation. He said that the solar power rate in India is Rs 2.40 per unit and commercial rate of power is Rs 11 per unit and the cheap power generated through solar energy can be used for automobiles and other developmental works. The government has set an ambitious target for renewable energy and in particular, solar power generation, for this decade. The target for renewable energy installation is 450 GW by year 2030.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
Both birds and humans are migratory creatures, with different parameters for where they choose to settle or ...
It’s the birth anniversary of Colombian footballer Andrés Escobar who was shot dead at the behest of a ...
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Why innuendos, double-meaning jokes or crude descriptions of the anatomy fill in for sex education in India
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...