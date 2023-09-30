Even as some States are yet to amend SGST (State Goods & Services Tax) laws, the Centre has notified October 1 as the appointed date for implementing 28 per cent uniform duty on online money gaming and casinos. The government has also notified rules applicable for online gaming companies while registration in the country.

It has issued a notification adding online money games, casino and horse racing along with betting, gambling and lottery in the list of specified actionable claim. This will also be effective from October 1.

“Only a few States are remaining (yet to amend SGST laws) and they will do so in few days,” a top Finance Ministry official told businessline while reiterating the government’s intention to implement the amendments from the date as recommended by the GST Council.

In a meeting on August 2, the council decided to complete the process of making amendments in the Act at the earliest and bring the amendments into effect from October 1, 2023.

Centre has already amended CGST (Central Goods & Services Tax) and IGST (Integrated Goods & Services Tax) laws and notified the changes. Late on Friday, the Finance Ministry set the appointed date as October 1 to implement these amendments.

In another notification, the ministry notified supply of online money gaming, supply of online gaming, other than online money gaming, and supply of actionable claims in casinos to determine the value for taxation. All these will come into effect from October 1.

Level playing field

When the domestic players raised concerns about the undue advantage to overseas players because of 28 per cent norm, the government assured them that there would be a level playing field, and thus, amended registration norms for overseas players.

In its notification, the government said that “a non-resident taxable person, a person required to deduct tax at source, a person required to collect tax at source and a person supplying online information and database access or retrieval services (OIDAR) from a place outside India to a non-taxable online recipient or a person supplying online money gaming from a place outside India to a person in India” will be required to apply for registration and declare PAN.

Valuation norms

The notification has also prescribed norms for valuation. According to the notification, the value of supply of online gaming, including supply of actionable claims involved in online money gaming, “shall be the total amount paid or payable to or deposited with the supplier by way of money or money’s worth, including virtual digital assets, by or on behalf of the player.”

When a player does not utilise entire money deposited or get the balance back, that portion will not be deducted form the value of taxable supply.

For casinos, valuation of supply of actionable claim will include the total amount paid for purchase of the tokens, chips, coins or tickets or for participating in any event, including game, scheme, competition or any other activity or process, in the said casino. Here too, the amount returned for unutilised chips or casinos will not be deducted from value for taxation.

Another notification treats “supply of online money gaming as the goods on import” and empowers tax official to levy IGST. The form for registration by overseas player has also been notified.

