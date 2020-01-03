Govt releases FAQs on e-invoicing under GST

Answers to all the questions you have about the Hyundai Aura
The Hyundai Aura will be launched on January 21 this year and customer bookings at dealerships are officially ...
The Finance Ministry has come up with ‘Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on ‘e-invoicing’ under the GST system, reaffirming the government’s intent to implement ‘e-invoicing’ for GST.
This also reaffirms the fact that the government is ready from a technology stand point to introduce e-invoicing as planned, said GST experts.
The introduction of e-invoicing — for B2B businesses — is also expected to curb evasion as the government will get real-time online information once the e-invoicing system is implemented. Under the e-invoicing system, the electronic invoices have to be generated by businesses out of the GSTN portal.
Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner, EY said: “With specifications for E-Invoice API being released to various companies, the government’s intent to soon implement E-Invoicing in India is reinforced. The FAQs released further provides clarification on various ambiguities like no requirement of invoice registration portal (IRP) validation for delivery challans and bill of supply, 10,000 line items being allowed per e-invoice, amendments in the GST law on invoicing to align with e-invoices, etc and its timely release should help businesses gear up better for this new system.”
The Hyundai Aura will be launched on January 21 this year and customer bookings at dealerships are officially ...
Air Pollution is a year-round problem in India, and definitely in the capital, New Delhi. Though we tend to ...
Houdini act of former Renault-Nissan Chairman leaves the world gasping, and Japan embarrassed
VW group has specific roles for its various brands
High costs and little price correction may heighten the sector’s woes, but rental market holds promise
Here are a few steps that can help your buck travel far in the new year, and beyond
The government and RBI have rung in 2020 by showering greater benefits for non-cash payments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Jindal Steel & Power at current levels. The ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...