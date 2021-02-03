Govt steps for modernisation, expansion of Railways is welcome: Chief Strategy Officer, Tata Projects

The Budget has, for the first time in decades, undertaken bold steps towards modernisation and expansion of rail network, said Himanshu Chaturvedi, Chief Strategy Officer, Tata Projects.

Indian Railways has been in dire need of investment both in terms of passenger and freight movement.

The increase in expenditure budget of Railways by 34 per cent demonstrates the government’s commitment to ‘Future Ready’ railway. The target of 100 per cent railway electrification will ensure not only faster trains but also pollution-free environment, he said.

The Budget acknowledges that bringing down the logistic costs and transport time for industry should be at the core of governmental strategy to enable ‘Make in India’. This is only possible with a robust and modern freight network.

‘A welcome move’

The announcement to take-up Sonnagar–Gomoh and Gomoh-Dankuni sections of Eastern DFC under PPP mode are welcome moves. Additionally, plans to undertake future dedicated freight corridor projects from Kharagpur to Vijayawada, Bhusaval to Dankuni and Itarsi to Vijayawada reinforces the government’s attention to augmentation of rail freight transportation network.

The creation of these dedicated freight corridors will make Indian products cost competitive and generate large employment opportunities. It is estimated that each dedicated freight corridor will replace nearly four lakh trucks and reduce carbon emissions materially.

Tata Projects is executing multiple stretches of dedicated freight corridors, including 351-km New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of Eastern DFC commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year. It is also carrying out several railway electrification across the country, he said.