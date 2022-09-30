The Government is set to bring a holistic decriminalisation law at upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, Commerce and Industry and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

“Decriminalising sections of various laws will end the harassment faced by businesses and reduce compliance burden,” he said at the 117th Annual Session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce on Friday.

Reforms

Goyal pointed out that a large number of reforms and transformative steps had been taken in the last few years and the Government pursued a broad based and consensus based development model across sectors and businesses.

He asked all stakeholders to give their suggestions and feedback before the Winter Session of Parliament so that their inputs can be included in the proposed bill, as per an official release.

No interference

Elaborating on the National Single Window System (NSWS) into which all Central and State Ministries, and in due course local governments too are to be integrated, the Minister said that a single portal would help get all approvals without any physical interface. Over 32 ministries and several states have been on-boarded on the NSWS and there are 18,000 approvals already being granted on the portal. Goyal asked the industry to use NSWS effectively so that they could give feedback to improve the portal.