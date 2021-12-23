Govt to deregulate tariffs for PPP projects at major ports

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The Shipping Ministry has announced tariff guidelines for public private participation (PPP) projects at major ports in the country. The reform initiative moves the shipping sector towards deregulation of tariffs for PPP projects at these ports, which will provide a level playing field to PPP concessionaires to compete with private ports.
“The need for new guidelines arose consequent upon the new Major Port Authority Act, 2021, coming in vogue from November 3. In the new Act, the provision of the erstwhile Tariff Authority for Major Ports (TAMP) stands abolished. These guidelines allow the concessionaires at major ports to set tariffs as per market dynamics,” the ministry said in a statement.
At present, PPP concessionaires at major ports handle around 50 per cent of the total traffic handled by all such ports in India.
The PPP concessionaires at major ports were constrained to operate under the stipulations of these guidelines (by TAMP) whereas private operators/PPP concessionaires at non-major ports were free to charge tariff as per market conditions. These new guidelines will be applicable for future PPP projects, including the projects which are currently under bidding.
Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the government-mandated concessions in tariff for trans-shipment and coastal shipping shall continue to apply to all PPP future concessionaires. The government has gone a step further and made further concessions to promote trans-shipment and coastal shipping. The royalty payable for trans-shipment cargo will now be one time (from 1.5 times earlier) the normal container.
Similarly, for coastal cargo, the concessionaire has to pay only 40 per cent of the royalty payable for foreign cargo (from 60 per cent earlier) in accordance with coastal concession policy. For transparency, the tariffs are to be hosted on the concessionaire’s website, he noted.
The minister added that these guidelines will usher in an era of market economy for the sector and go a long way in making major ports competitive. The announcement also comes at a time when the government is celebrating ‘Good Governance’ week.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...