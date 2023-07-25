Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra met Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday to talk about the company’s investment plans in India for semiconductor assembly and testing.

“Discussed Micron’s recent investment plans in the country and how India’s growing semiconductor ecosystem is poised to make it one of the global leaders in the sector,” Goyal tweeted after the meeting.

The US chip giant announced its plans of investing $825 million in a new chip assembly and testing plan in Gujarat in June this year. With the Indian government, including the Centre and the State, chipping in, total investment in the facility is likely to be an estimated $2.75 billion.

Micron’s decision to invest in semiconductors in India is important for the country as it could mark the beginning of more such investments coming in with the government introducing several incentive schemes this year to help build the ecosystem. India hopes to become a major global hub in semiconductor manufacturing over the next 10 years.

Micron’s interest in India is also driven by the hostility it is facing in China. In May, the Chinese government ordered operators of important infrastructure in the country to stop buying products from the US chip company as they posed ``serious network security risks’’. This was after the US imposed restrictions on export of certain high technology items to China and a ban on the use of the social video app TikTok on government phones citing national security concerns.