Growth likely to be below 7% in FY19: research agencies

Skip the queue, grab a bite and a cuppa on the go!
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
Ahead of the formal announcement of the annual growth number for 2018-19 (FY19), two research agencies on Monday estimated growth to be at 6.9 per cent, a tad lower than the earlier estimate of 7 per cent. There is widespread believe that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) might go for a bigger rate cut next month.
The Government will announce the annual growth number on May 31 while the MPC will meet during June 4-6 and announce its resolution on June 6.
SBI’s Economic Research Division, in its latest edition of Ecowrap, expected GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth for fourth quarter (Jan-March) of FY19 at 6.1 per cent. It estimated FY19 GDP growth at 6.9 per cent. The good thing is that “we expect that the current slowdown could be transitory, if proper policies are adopted in interregnum. For example, the current high real interest rates are severely acting as an impediment to investment.”
India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) expects GDP growth during the fourth quarter to decelerate to 6.3 per cent from 6.6 per cent in the third quarter (October-December). There would be another four-quarter GDP slowdown, starting from 4QFY18. Thus, “Ind-Ra expects FY19 GDP growth to be 6.9 per cent as against the FY19 advance estimate of 7.0 per cent. Growth rate in 2017-18 was 7.2 per cent. The agency further added that FY19 will be the second consecutive year of an economic slowdown in India”.
SBI’s research report expects a larger rate cut (35-50 basis points) in the forthcoming policy. However, a cut is not sufficient, the transmission is equally important.
Accordingly, the report said the RBI must ensure that asset and liability side of the banks move in tandem. There is also a need to ensure the repo rate is directly benchmarked to external benchmark/non-volatile bank liabilities /CASA that are mostly used for transaction purposes. If these don’t happen, there will be an issue on transmission. It may be noted that since February 7, the RBI has reduced the policy repo rate by 50 bps, while the median rate of all banks’ 1-year MCLR indicate a transmission of only 6 bps.
According to Ind-Ra, the new government will have to devise and execute both short-term and medium-to-long-term measures to arrest the slowdown. While cyclical challenges can be addressed through short-term measures, the need of the hour is to address the structural challenges plaguing the Indian economy. At the macro level, the revival of investment, the resolution of the credit freeze witnessed by the non-banking financial sector and the worsening of the global trade environment are the key challenges.
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
David Hodges, India Country Manager, Virgin AtlanticMy favourite airport: London Heathrow T3What I like about ...
New airports have been coming up across India in recent times. But what actually goes into choosing the ...
The face of Indian agriculture has changed over the past few years. While the frequency of droughts has ...
Robust traction in many verticals and large-sized client additions are key positives for the company
The yellow metal will continue to consolidate between $1,265 and $1,300
The US President kicked off a trade war with China as the country's trade deficit with China hit record highs.
From tea parties to dinner diplomacy, coalition politics goes the whole hog to find and retain trusty allies ...
This week’s quiz is all about cars
“Well,” says Bins, “I’ve set you up to give a talk!” He’s just returned from his morning walk, which means I’m ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Google properties are opening up for advertisers like never before. On Tuesday, at Google’s Marketing Live ...
From cricket to shipping, weather insights are helping enterprises stay one step ahead
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...