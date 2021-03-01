GST collections at ₹1.13 lakh crore in February

Collections from Goods & Services (GST) came down to ₹1.13 lakh crore, the first dip after September last year. Still, it is 7 per cent higher than February of last fiscal.

Data issued by Finance Ministry said that the gross GST revenue collected in February 2021 is ₹1,13,143 crore of which CGST is ₹21,092 crore, SGST is ₹27,273 crore, IGST is ₹55,253 crore (including ₹24,382 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹9,525 crore (including ₹660 crore collected on import of goods).

“During the month, revenue from import of goods was 15 per cent higher, and the revenues from the domestic transaction (including import of services) are 5 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year” the statement said.