Riding on festival demand, the government has collected more than ₹1.72 lakh crore in the month of October through GST, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday. This is the second-highest monthly collection ever, after April when it received ₹1.87 lakh crore.

The statement said the gross GST revenue for the month of October is 13 per cent higher than that in the same month last year. During the month, revenue from domestic transactions (including import of services) is also 13 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The average gross monthly GST collection in the FY 2023-24 now stands at ₹1.66 lakh crore and is 11 per cent more than that in the same period in the previous financial year.