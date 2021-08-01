GST collections at over ₹1.16 lakh cr in July; second-highest this fiscal

New Delhi, August 1 In signs of acceleration in economic activity, India's tax collections on goods sold and services rendered returned to over ₹1 lakh crore in July after the second wave of Covid-related restrictions caused a blip in the previous month.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up grew 33 per cent year-on-year in July to over ₹1.16 lakh crore, indicating that the economy is recovering at a fast pace. In July 2020, the collection was ₹87,422 crore.

This is the second-highest collection this fiscal year after a record ₹1.41 lakh crore mop-up in April. The finance ministry, in a statement, said robust GST revenues are likely to continue in the coming months as well.

The gross GST revenue collected in July 2021 is ₹1,16,393 crore, of which Central GST is ₹22,197 crore, State GST is ₹28,541 crore, Integrated GST is ₹57,864 crore (including ₹27,900 crore collected on import of goods), and cess is ₹7,790 crore (including ₹815 crore collected on import of goods).

The revenues for July 2021 are 33 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year and include GST returns filed between July 1-31 as well as IGST and cess collected from imports for the same period.

GST tax collections had topped ₹1 lakh crore market for eight straight months before the onset of the second wave of Covid-19 infections led to the re-imposition of lockdowns in different states, muting economic activity.

"GST collection... dropped below ₹1 lakh crore in June 2021 as the collections during June 2021 predominantly related to May 2021; and during May 2021, most of the states/UTs were under either complete or partial lockdown due to Covid. With the easing out of Covid restrictions, GST collection for July 2021 has again crossed ₹1 lakh crore, clearly indicating that the economy is recovering at a fast pace. The robust GST revenues are likely to continue in the coming months too," the ministry said in a statement.

In the current fiscal, GST mop-up touched a record high of over ₹1.41 lakh crore in April but fell to over ₹1.02 lakh crore in May after the outbreak of the second wave. In June, collection slipped below the psychological ₹1 lakh crore mark to ₹92,849 crore followed by a sharp rebound in July to ₹1.16 lakh crore.

The GST collections in July 2021 are primarily for supplies and sales made in June when the states were easing the lockdown restrictions. In the months of April and May, most states were under different levels of lockdown, which reduced business activity.

Deloitte India Senior Director M S Mani said the sharp increase in the collections indicates the resumption of economic activities in June and will raise expectations of better collections in the coming months. ”The improvement in GST collections both on domestic transactions and imports, accompanied by the fact that major producing states have shown significant increases, would indicate that the economic activities have resumed across the country," Mani said.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co Partner Rajat Bose said collections are higher on the back of economic revival due to the unlocking of businesses in June. "If the country is able to resist the third wave, the GST collections should increase from hereon,” Bose said.

EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said this collection number is a definite indicator of economic recovery and the uptrend is expected to continue in the coming months.

Singhania's GST Consultancy Co-Partner Aditya Singhania said, "with simultaneous increase in vaccination, easing out of Covid restrictions, data analytics in place, sequential spurt in e-waybill generation, GST rate rationalisation on cards, etc, we may see acceleration in revenue from GST in coming months".