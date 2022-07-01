hamburger

Economy

GST collections up 56% to ₹1.44 lakh crore in June

PTI | New Delhi, July 01 | Updated on: Jul 01, 2022

GST revenue for May stood at nearly ₹1.41 lakh crore

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in June rose to ₹1.44 lakh crore, registering a 56 per cent increase over the same month last year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

Sitharaman said ₹1.4 lakh crore is the "rough bottom line" now for GST collections.

GST revenue for May stood at nearly ₹1.41 lakh crore.

Published on July 01, 2022
GST
