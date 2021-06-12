GST Council retains 5% on vaccine, lower on other products

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The GST Council on Saturday decided to retain the rate of 5 per cent on Covid vaccine, while lowering rates on medicines and other Covid relief materials including ambulance till September 30.
“The Council has accepted the recommendation of Group of Ministers with some changes in suggestions related with some items,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a press conference after half day-long meeting of the Council. The meeting had single agenda and that is to consider rates on various Covid materials.
Commenting on unchanged rate of vaccines, she said that the government is procuring 75 per cent of production for free jabs. Centre will pay the GST. Now, whatsoever GST is collected on the procurement, approximately 71 per cent will go to States, she explained.
She also mentioned that relaxation in rates on other Covid relief materials could be extended beyond September 30, if required.
MS Mani, Senior Director with Deloitte India, said: “While the reductions on medication and equipment are good welfare measures, curtailment of the exemption period would make it difficult for businesses to plan new investments and expand their supply chains in order to ensure that they reach all corners of the country. Businesses engaged in their manufacture and trading would hope that the period is extended beyond 30th September.”
Rates (in %)
Items
Items
Present rate
Revised rate
Tocilizumab
5
Nil
Amphotericin B
5
Nil
Anti-Coagulants like Heparin
12
5
Remdesivir
12
5
Any other drug recommended by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Dept. of Pharma (DoP) for Covid treatment
Applicable Rate
5
Medical Grade Oxygen
12
5
Oxygen Concentrator/ Generator, including personal imports thereof
12
5
Ventilators
12
5
Ventilator masks / canula / helmet
12
5
BiPAP Machine
12
5
High flow nasal canula (HFNC) device
12
5
Covid Testing Kits
12
5
Specified Inflammatory Diagnostic Kits, namely D-Dimer, IL-6, Ferritin and LDH
12
5
Pulse Oximeters, incl personal imports thereof
12
5
Hand Sanitizer
18
5
Temperature check equipment
18
5
Gas/Electric/other furnaces for crematorium, including their installation, etc.
18
5
Ambulances
28
12
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
It’s the 101st birth anniversary of cartoonist Dave Berg, remembered for his five decades of work in the ...
Bedi isn’t just a legendary cricketer but also a raconteur par extraordinaire
The crunchy, munchy mixture was a steady companion during the lockdown
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...