GST Council should set up dispute resolution mechanism for compensation on December 18: Kerala Finance Minister

State governments are hopeful that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will set up a dispute resolution mechanism at its meeting later this month to address the issue of pending compensation.

“The GST Law says the Council may set up a dispute resolution mechanism. If it doesn’t resolve the issue as per law, then we will approach the Supreme Court,” Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac told BusinessLine, adding that apart from Kerala, other States are also on board with the plan.

At least eight States have sought the early release of the GST compensation from the Union Finance Ministry at a meeting earlier this month. Finance Ministers of Delhi, Punjab, Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh, and representatives of Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week.

The States claim that the total dues could be Rs 50,000 crore or even more.

Thomas expressed hope that the Centre will soon release the compensation and said that approaching the Supreme Court on the issue will “do irreparable damage to Centre and State relations”.

“They just forget this is one country and we are all in it together. At a time of recession, Centre is trying to enforce a cut in the expenditure of states,” he said.

The GST Council is set to meet on December 18 when it is expected to look into revenue concerns and also review the tax structure.

Isaac said that Kerala will also oppose the proposal to hike the GST rates for lower slabs.

“We have no objection to raising rates in the upper slab on luxury consumption goods because their rates were reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. But now the suggestion seems to be to raise rates on lower slabs. That is totally inequitable and unacceptable,” he stressed, adding that Kerala will oppose any increase in lower slabs but will support a raise in rates of the upper slabs.

The GST Council is expected to review the GST structure to boost revenue collections and could possible look at merging the 12 per cent and 18 per cent rate into a single slab.