The GST collection in February grew 12.5 per cent to over ₹1.68-lakh crore, buoyed by domestic transactions, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The total gross GST collection for the current fiscal (April 2023-February 2024) stands at ₹18.40-lakh crore, 11.7 per cent higher than the mopup for the same period last fiscal.

The average monthly gross collection for the current fiscal stood at ₹1.67-lakh crore, exceeding ₹1.5-lakh crore in the last fiscal.

"Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected for February 2024 is ₹1,68,337 crore, marking a robust 12.5 per cent increase compared to that in the same month in 2023," the ministry said in a statement.

This growth was driven by a 13.9 per cent rise in GST from domestic transactions and an 8.5 per cent increase in GST from import of goods.