GSTN sets up panel to improve IT system

The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) has announced setting up of a consultative committee to suggest ways to improve the functioning of its info-tech system.
The Committee will provide feedback and suggestions on new functionalities in the GST system and adoption of new IT tools. Members will include representatives of industry chambers such as CII and Assocham, traders body such as Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and professional bodies such as Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, besides others.
CAIT Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal, who is also a member of the Committee, said that in order to secure the viewpoint of last-mile traders and to encourage easier compliance of the GST and to widen the tax base, it will be most appropriate if similar committees are also formed at State and district levels.
The terms of reference of the Committee include providing feedback on significant changes that have been brought in the system or when such changes in business process are contemplated, suggestions on new functionalities and new tools required, and, procedures and processes from the point of view of tax payers and tax consultants. The recommendation of the Committee will be mainly in two parts, one relating to technology and the other on policy.
