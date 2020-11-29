GSTR-3B return filing: GSTN, tax officials to urge top 25,000 defaulting taxpayers to comply

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
The GSTN, along with tax officials, would persuade 25000 taxpayers who have defaulted in filing their GSTR-3B returns by due date (November 20) for the month of October.
These top 25,000 taxpayers, who have not yet filed their returns, were identified on the basis of last month’s statistics, said informed Sources in the Department of Revenue on the condition of anonymity, after a high level review meeting of officials.
Tax officers have been directed to follow up personally with these defaulting taxpayers to ensure that they file their GSTR-3B returns by November 30.
In the review meeting, it was highlighted that about 25,000 top taxpayers of the last month have not yet filed their returns this month. About 80 lakh GSTR-3B returns have been filed so far this month.
At the meeting, it was directed that all such taxpayers who have not yet filed their returns shall be sent SMS and e-mail communications and the GST registration cancellation process can be started for about 5.43 lakh taxpayers who have not filed their returns for last six or more months.
Sources said that the GSTN has also been directed to send 1 lakh SMS and e-mail reminders per day to the taxpayers, particularly to the defaulting taxpayers, to file the return in due time. As per GST rules, for the supplies made in the month of October, the GSTR-3B returns were expected to be filed in a staggered manner by 20th, 22nd and 24th November.
Those having turnover above ₹5 crore annually are expected to file their GSTR-3B by 20th of the month. However, these identified 25,000 top taxpayers are yet to file their returns as on date.
It may be recalled that in the month of September and October, the GST collection was ₹95,480 crore and ₹1,05,155 crore respectively.
Meanwhile, in its nationwide drive launched in the second week of November against GST fake invoice frauds, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and CGST Commissionerates has so far arrested 85 persons for availing or passing on ineligible ITC fraudulently, and have booked 981 cases against more than 3119 fake GSTIN entities identified across the country.
