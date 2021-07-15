Economy

Gujarat institute inks MoU for Cambodian police training

Our Bureau Ahmedabad | Updated on July 15, 2021

Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar will share knowhow in the use of technology for policing, among other aspects

Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, has inked an agreement with Police Academy of Cambodia (PAC) to assist in police training and capacity building.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed virtually on Wednesday.

RRU, an internal security educational institute, will assist the Cambodian academy in training, academics, capacity building, and technology and research in the area of security and policing.

Seng Phally, the PAC President, signed the MoU with Bimal Patel, the RRU Vice-Chancellor.

The MoU copy shall be exchanged during the visit of a delegation from either side, an official statement said.

Commenting on the MoU signing, Phally explained about the challenges and requirement of good practices, technology, capacity building, research and training in the area of Security and Policing for the Cambodian academy.

During the virtual signing, Patel highlighted the longstanding bilateral relationship between India and Cambodia.

Published on July 15, 2021

