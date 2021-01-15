Health sector gets adequate support in the budget: Azad Moopen

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare welcomed the budget announcement of providing ₹2,341 crore for the health sector. He said that this underlines the importance the government has placed on the sector.
He said, the announcement that Covid-19 vaccine would be made available free of cost to everyone in the State is a very positive news. It is good to know that the Karunya scheme which covers more than 41 lakh people will be continued with insurance support. It is good to see that 4,000 new posts would be created for the health sector, from primary care to the medical colleges.
There are many positive steps for helping the NRKs, especially those who have returned to the State recently. The assurance of a 10 per cent return on investment through the Pravasi Dividend Scheme is highly welcome which will help a large number of NRKs to have an assured income. The support for the co-operative societies at the level of the local bodies will help self-employment of many NRKs, he said.
One of the areas which has not received the attention from the Finance Minister is the Health Tourism sector, which has huge potential for generating jobs and revenues for the State. Kerala can be promoted very well in SARC, GCC, and Africa as a destination for modern medical treatment and this would be addressed while finalizing the budget, Moopen said.
