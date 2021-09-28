Higher mobility scores in Hyderabad, Pune drives business resumption activity index to new high

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Higher mobility scores in Hyderabad and Pune took business resumption activity index to a new high for the week ended Sunday, a Japanese brokerage said on Tuesday.
The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI), which compared activity for a particular week against the pre-pandemic level of March 2020, came at 105 for the week ended Sunday, as against 100.5 in the previous reporting week, as per an official statement.
The brokerage, however, said this is an “aberration” led by a sharp rise in Apple driving data, and masks an otherwise modest business resumption.
The rise was primarily due to a sharp 18 percentage point (PP) spike in the Apple driving index over the week, which reflects higher traffic localised in the cities of Hyderabad and Pune, it said.
If one were to exclude the increase in Apple driving index, the NIBRI has risen by a modest 2 PP, it said, pointing out that GST e-way bills in September have underwhelmed, and credit growth has been sluggish at 6.7 per cent year-on-year, although railway freight and passenger revenue have improved.
The Google workplace index rose by 3.4 PP and the retail and recreation index fell by 0.1 PP.
After three consecutive weeks of contraction, power demand registered tepid growth of 0.8 per cent as compared to the previous week while labour participation rate picked up to 41.3 per cent from 39.8 per cent the previous week.
The upcoming festive season in Q4 2021 and the release of the arrears of ‘dearness allowance’ for public sector employees, should support consumption, although supply-side bottlenecks may weigh on near-term manufacturing growth, it said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...