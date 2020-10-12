Hiring activity improved by 24 per cent in September ‘20 versus August ‘20: Survey

Hiring activity has improved by 24 per cent in September compared to August, this year, according to the Naukri JobSpeak Index monthly report released on Monday.

The 24 per cent month-on-month growth is being propelled by industries, including pharma (+44 per cent), fast moving consumer goods (+43 per cent), education/teaching (+41 per cent), and Information Technology (+32 per cent).

As digital tills ring, fintech on hiring spree

The report noted that further opening up of the economy with unlocking measures and increased mobility have led to an improvement in hiring activities in industries. This includes real estate (+44 per cent), auto/ancillary (+29 per cent) and hospitality/travel (+48 per cent) versus August ’20. Key industries such as BPO/ITES (+29 per cent) and banking/financial services (+33 per cent) continue to post robust growth sequentially.

New trends on Jobs Street

Metros, which were reeling under various lockdown measures earlier, have posted strong double-digit growth in September vs August 2020.

Pune leads the pack with +26 per cent, followed by Hyderabad & Chennai (+24 per cent) while Bengaluru lags with 14 per cent growth.

Tier-2 cities like Ahmedabad (34 per cent), Chandigarh (+39 per cent) and Jaipur (36 per cent) have also seen a significant uptick in hiring activities.

Hiring grew across the board in terms of experience bands, with the demand for mid-management professionals (8-12 years) up by 27 per cent versus August 2020. This was followed by 0-3 years’ experience (25 per cent), 4-7 years’ experience (23 per cent), 13-16 years’ experience (24 per cent) and >16 years’ experience, by 19 per cent.

Hiring activity in September 2020 declined by 23 per cent versus last year. However, the declining trajectory has become less steep with improvement in every subsequent month.

Commenting on the report, Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com, said in an official release: “The last quarter has seen a significant uptick in the hiring activity, growing at 14 per cent compared to 8 per cent decline in AMJ’ 20.”

He added: “While the hiring is yet to touch last year levels and is down by 23 per cent in September 2020 versus September 2019 this is also a marked recovery from a 35 per cent-60 per cent decline that we have witnessed in the last few months. Businesses that are leveraging digital channels for dissemination and consumption of goods and services are thriving and will continue to do so as we imbibe social distancing norms in our daily lives.”

He hoped that hiring activity would further improve in sectors like travel, hospitality, medical/healthcare, insurance, and financial services.