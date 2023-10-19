The CA Institute has bagged a prestigious UN Award for its contribution to sustainability reporting.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India’s (ICAI) sustainability initiatives received the highest score amongst 70 initiatives received from around the world.

ICAI for its initiative Sustainability Reporting Standards Board (SRSB) has been awarded the ISAR Honours 2023 by the UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development) working group on International Standards for Accounting and Reporting (ISAR).

UNCTAD announced the winners of the sixth edition of ISAR Honours during the 8th World Investment Forum at Abu Dhabi on October 17.

On this occasion, Aniket Sunil Talati, President, ICAI said, “We are honored with this recognition, such accolades will further inspire us to work hard to promote and adopt the best sustainable practices in the country.

Embracing sustainability practices in business is the need of the hour and ICAI has been at the forefront of leading this movement by setting up the Sustainability Reporting Standards Board in 2020, to formulate standards that are in sync with the Indian economy while being benchmarked to International practices and to enhance the quality of sustainability reporting framework in India”.