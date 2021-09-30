IFSCA constitutes expert panel on sustainable finance

Gift city regulator International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) on Thursday constituted an Expert Committee to recommend approach towards development of Sustainable Finance Hub and provide road map for the same.

The expert committee will be chaired by CK Mishra, former Secretary to Government of India, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The committee consists of leaders across the sustainable finance spectrum, including international agencies, standard setting bodies, funds, academia, and consultancies.

The committee has been tasked to study the current regulatory practices in sustainable finance across major international financial jurisdictions and recommend a robust framework to develop a world-class sustainable finance hub at IFSCA.

In addition, it will also identify existing and emerging opportunities in Sustainable Finance for GIFT-IFSC to act as a gateway to meet India’s requirements and recommend short, medium, and long-term vision/roadmap on sustainable finance.

It maybe recalled that IFSCA has been established as a regulator to develop and regulate financial products, financial services, and financial institutions in the International Financial Services Centres in India.