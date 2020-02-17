‘India a promising yet challenging market for IP-intensive industries’

MULO Wonderloop 500: Be prepared for a surprise
These neckphones from an unknown company cost barely anything and have a lot going for them
India has made significant progress in protecting intellectual property (IP) but the “job is not yet done”, said the US Chamber of Commerce’s Global Innovation Policy Center (GIPC) after the release of its latest International IP Index.
The index ranked India at 40 among 53 countries, where it was evaluated on issues from patent and copyright policies to the commercialisation of IP assets and ratification of international treaties.
This report comes ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India later this month and is being watched closely by pro-health groups.
Certain provisions in the amended Indian Patents Act (2005) have been sparring points between the two countries – for example, the Act’s Section 3 (d) that disallowed patent protection on incremental changes on a known substance unless it proved greater efficacy – and the use of compulsory licensing where a third party is allowed to make an innovative drug at a reduced price in the interest of public health.
On the findings of its eight IP Index report, GIPC said: “India continues to be a promising yet challenging market for technologically cutting-edge, IP-intensive industries. Serious hurdles remain, particularly in the areas of patent eligibility and enforcement.”
Patrick Kilbride, Senior Vice-President for the GIPC at the US Chamber of Commerce, said that India’s progress on the IP Index reflected a sustained effort by Prime Minister Modi’s administration to capitalise on India’s immense potential for innovation and creativity.
“As the US and India look to conclude a trade deal in the coming weeks, we hope that it will pave the way for innovation-focussed partnerships between the US and India, two of the world’s key democratic,” he added.
“IPR protection is a good news story for India,” added Nisha Biswal, President, US-India Business Council. “The Modi administration has largely centralised IPR policy and enforcement, providing the resources needed to improve transparency and consumer awareness.”
These neckphones from an unknown company cost barely anything and have a lot going for them
Snapdragon 855, good performance, a luscious screen, big battery: what’s not to like?
TWS600 has a rather unique design that sets it apart from any other brand
Cuts in healthcare spending and emphasis on privatisation are cause for concern
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty remain flat and continue to test resistance zones
There are better ways than legal route for landlords to handle disputes with tenants
Outlook for silver uncertain as it continues to consolidate
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...