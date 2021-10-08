India and UK hold talks on travel issues

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Friday, spoke to his British counterpart Liz Truss regarding the travel-related issue between the two countries. This comes a day after UK announced that from October 11 Indian travellers arriving in the UK and are fully vaccinated with Covishield would not need to undergo a 10-day mandatory quarantine.
“Good to talk to UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Agreed to facilitate travel between our two countries. This will help to implement the Roadmap 2030,” wrote S Jaishankar in a tweet.
The Roadmap 2030 aims to elevate bilateral ties in areas such as trade and economy, defence and security, climate change, and people-to-people connect.
On Thursday, the UK government had announced that it would remove India from the red list category, according to which it is mandatory for the nationals of those countries coming to the UK to quarantine themselves on arrival.
Earlier, the UK did not recognise Covishield, developed by AstraZeneca and manufactured in India by Pune-based Serum Institute. After which Foreign Minister S Jaishankar in a tweet wrote, “Urged early resolution of quarantine issue in mutual interest,” after a meeting with his British counterpart Liz Truss in New York, where both attended the United Nations General Assembly.
Later, in a tit-for-tat move, India also imposed restrictions for all the British nationals arriving in India from the UK to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine even if they are fully vaccinated.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...