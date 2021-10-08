India and UK hold talks on travel issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Friday, spoke to his British counterpart Liz Truss regarding the travel-related issue between the two countries. This comes a day after UK announced that from October 11 Indian travellers arriving in the UK and are fully vaccinated with Covishield would not need to undergo a 10-day mandatory quarantine.

“Good to talk to UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Agreed to facilitate travel between our two countries. This will help to implement the Roadmap 2030,” wrote S Jaishankar in a tweet.

The Roadmap 2030 aims to elevate bilateral ties in areas such as trade and economy, defence and security, climate change, and people-to-people connect.

On Thursday, the UK government had announced that it would remove India from the red list category, according to which it is mandatory for the nationals of those countries coming to the UK to quarantine themselves on arrival.

Earlier, the UK did not recognise Covishield, developed by AstraZeneca and manufactured in India by Pune-based Serum Institute. After which Foreign Minister S Jaishankar in a tweet wrote, “Urged early resolution of quarantine issue in mutual interest,” after a meeting with his British counterpart Liz Truss in New York, where both attended the United Nations General Assembly.

Later, in a tit-for-tat move, India also imposed restrictions for all the British nationals arriving in India from the UK to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine even if they are fully vaccinated.