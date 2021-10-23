India at halfway mark in meeting the export target of $400 billion

India seems to be well on its target to reach the target of $400 billion worth of exports for the current financial year.

The country has almost reached the halfway mark (49.5 per cent) by the end of September 30, said Srikar K. Reddy, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Addressing a FTCCI (Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry) virtually on Saturday, he said the government set an export target of $400 billion for the current financial year.

“The Government is taking numerous measures to further increase exports to $1 trillion by 2027-28. The government is keen to provide more market access to Indian companies by facilitating free trade agreements. We are fast-tracking FTAs with countries like the UAE, Israel, the European Union, the UK, Australia and Canada,” he said.

He said that the FTA negotiations with the UAE were likely to be concluded by March 2022.

G Seetharam Reddy, Additional Director General of Foreign Trade (Union Ministry of Commerce) said that it was important to understand the rules and regulations of exports and imports to tap the opportunities available in international trade, a FTCCI statement has said.