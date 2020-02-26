India faces WTO heat to exempt food for humanitarian needs from export curbs

Realme X50 Pro: Make way for a specs beast
Very little is missing in this reasonably priced feature-packed premium smartphone
India is under pressure to give its approval to the World Food Programme (WFP) initiative at the World Trade Organization (WTO) that would exempt food purchases for humanitarian purposes from export restrictions as most other members have given it a go-ahead, an official close to the development has said.
“New Delhi has been objecting to the programme on the grounds that the move could restrict its policy, but now efforts are on at the WTO to bring the country on board through targeted consultations,” a Genva-based official told BusinessLine.
At a recent meeting of the Committee on Agriculture of the WTO, the chairperson noted that India was the only member hesitant to give the green light to the WFP initiative.
Many WTO members want the WFP to be adopted at the next Ministerial meet in Kazakhstan in June.
It was Singapore that had initially come up with the proposal to exempt food purchases made for humanitarian purposes from export restrictions.
In its paper on the impact of export prohibitions on foodstuffs, Singapore said the move leads to inefficiencies in humanitarian food assistance delivery, longer food delivery time, higher risk of food being lost due to transportation, increased administrative, transportation and distribution costs and, ultimately, fewer beneficiaries receiving food from the WFP.
India’s counter view has been that export restrictions were vital for handling sudden shocks in domestic food supply and losing the policy space could affect food security.
“The policy for no restrictions on exports can apply to the food-aid component. It can’t be a blanket export ban that India may decide to apply to a commodity to safeguard the interest of its population. WTO cannot be allowed to constrict our policy space,” said Biswajit Dhar, Professor, JNU.
On the issue of other ‘achievables’ at the Kazakhstan meeting, China, India, the African Group and African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States insisted that priority should be given to addressing the most trade-distorting form of farm subsidies, known in WTO parlance as Aggregate Measurement of Support (AMS), beyond the permissible levels.
Very little is missing in this reasonably priced feature-packed premium smartphone
Veena Sahajwalla, Mumbai-born alumnus of IIT-Kanpur, is currently inventor and Professor of Materials Science ...
Companies need to look far beyond renewable energy and water conservation, says M Ramesh
A start-up that broke even in a span of just two years
The open-ended scheme will invest in equities, debt instruments and derivatives
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
SEBI's new rules seek to end practices such as misselling and bring in transparency in fees
Easy liquidity, softening rates and improved balance sheets have also helped
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...