India Inc profitability set to dip for the first time in 12 quarters: Crisil

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Corporate profitability, as defined by the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin, may have dropped 100-120 basis points (bps) on-year and 70-100 bps sequentially in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, CRISIL’s analysis of 300 companies (excluding those in the financial services, and oil and gas sectors) indicates.
This marks the first year-on-year decline in 12 quarters. As many as 27 of 40 sectors tracked by CRISIL Research are likely to see their Ebitda margins shrinking. In terms of sectors, margins in consumer discretionary may have fallen 130-150 bps on-year, and in export-linked by 200- 250 bps. Information technology services likely saw margins contract 230-250 bps due to increased subcontracting, while steel products and pharmaceuticals may log a contraction of 110-130 bps each due to rising input cost.
Hetal Gandhi, Director, CRISIL Research, said “Companies were unable to fully pass on soaring input cost, especially key metals and energy prices. Flat steel prices were 48 per cent higher on-year in the third quarter, while aluminium was up 41 per cent. The price of Brent crude surged nearly 79 per cent, while those of spot gas and coking coal rocketed almost 5.4x and 2.4x, respectively, on-year.”
For the first nine months this fiscal, Ebitda margin is seen up 80-100 bps year-on-year to 22-24 per cent, aided by the low base of last year. Ebitda profit growth should moderate to 10-12 per cent year-on-year, compared with a scorching 47 per cent clocked in the first half of this fiscal — a number that was also bolstered by low-base effect.
Drishti Chugh, Senior Research Analyst, CRISIL Research, “In absolute terms, revenues of most sectors have now risen above their pre-pandemic levels, barring airlines and hospitality. But sectors linked to consumer discretionary products have been a drag on overall corporate revenue, which likely grew 7-9 per cent on-year due to lower volume growth. Among other segments, export-linked ones have continued to drive traction with a growth of 15-17 per cent on-year, though this has not quite helped maintain their margins.”
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...