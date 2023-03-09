On the heels of the Economic Co-operation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) signed between India and Australia in December, Australia’s Minister for Trade and Tourism Senator Don Farrell is leading a business delegation to India in a bid to further deepen trade relations between the two countries. businessline has an exclusive conversation with Farrell in Mumbai where he spoke about the growing importance of India in the global economy.

Q India is looking at increasing the bilateral trade between India and Australia to $100 billion by 2030. Do you see that as a realistic target and what are the building blocks to get there?

I wouldn’t be surprised if we can meet these targets. So, the two-way trade is close to $46 billion. Already, we are seeing the first evidence of the free trade agreement coming into force, with the two consecutive reductions in tariffs. In January, $2.5 billion in trade from Australia came into India under lower tariffs. Now, I think certainly from our point of view, this gives us great opportunities to expand our relationship. India sends the largest or second largest tourists into Australia, and Indian students are the second largest set of students coming into Australia. India has now, I think, become the largest migrant group coming into Australia. Both countries have decided that diversification is the way of the future. We have in abundance critical minerals, hydrogen, things that decarbonise your economy, and all of that put together, demonstrates that there are great opportunities.

Q While you get access to India’s market to sell your raw materials for India who will make complimentary goods — do you think this will be backed up with investments by Australian companies at some point of time in the future?

Yes, and I think, there will be reverse of investments by Indian companies into Australia. We have seen that the Adani Group has invested very heavily into the Carmicheal coal mine in Queensland. I think, there are regulatory synergies between the two countries, both are democratic countries, we have both the same type of English judicial system, we are both committed to peace in the Indo-Pacific and are working very hard in that regard. I think, all elements are there for a long-term sustainable relationship, which will then allow the confidence you need to do the investment.

Q China has been the biggest trading partner for Australia, however the geopolitical situation has prompted you to consider diversifying your trade sources. Do you think India can rise up and replace China for Australia?

India is a key feature of Australia’s trade diversification policy. We have learnt the hard way to not put all eggs in one basket and we are very committed to building that relationship with India. I am confident that whether it gets to a stage of being as big of a relationship as we had with China, it is going to be one of our key markets in the future. It is going to be a good news story for both countries. We are a trading nation, we are an island. We have to trade to make a living, this is the way we lift our living standards, and for the workers in Australia, the living wage rises. We think that the same will happen in India.

Q You have told Australian companies to bite the bullet and engage more with India. What has been the response to that, and are there any roadblocks in investing in India pointed out by the companies?

Today we have got the 25 largest companies in Australia with all of their CEOs here in Mumbai. I have got the indication that they have got the message that they have to engage with India. It is not easy, but we haven’t devoted enough time and resources in the past in our relationship, but I have detected a change. I think the momentum is building from the Prime Minister’s visit, from my visit, from the Resources Minister’s visit. I think the opportunities are there in a way, that they haven’t been before. We are in the post-Covid world, we have a brand new agreement, we have to make the most of it.

Q When will the Comprehensive Economic Co-operation Agreement be in place?

We have been asking that we finalise that by the third quarter for this year. I am confident with the timeline, I believe there is the will on both sides.

Q How do you overcome India’s concerns about allowing imports of Australian poultry and dairy?

Each side has red-lines that make it difficult to reach an agreement. Those red lines existed in previous agreements, we were able to find a way through those. With a bit of respect on both sides and a bit of understanding, we can get there and work through those problems.

Q Do you think the Adani-Hindenburg fiasco will have any pushback on Adani’s interests in Australia?

As far as I know, Adani’s operations in Australia have been unaffected by the issues that have been raised. It is a successful company operating in Australia. From our point of view, we wish them the best.

Q There is a trend of countries looking inwards to boost their manufacturing even as FTA’s bolster bilateral trade. How do you balance the two?

It does require your ability to explain, because you know on balance, these agreements are good for workers and they are good for companies. You have actually got to invest in explaining what the benefits are.

Q What are the specific areas where you wish to expand trade?