India, Mauritius enter into limited free trade act

India and Mauritius have entered into a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Partnership Agreement (CECPA) that will allow trade in select goods between the two countries on preferential terms.
The bilateral CECPA signed on Monday is the first such pact that India has entered into with an African country and is expected to provide a wider entry for Indian goods into the entire continent.
“A special day for our special relationship. Privileged to witness along with (Mauritian) PM Jugnauth Kumar the signing of Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Partnership Agreement, India’s first such agreement with an African country,” tweeted Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar who is visiting Mauritius.
The CECPA is a limited agreement, covering 310 export items for India, including foodstuff and beverages, agricultural products, textile and textile articles, base metals and articles, electrical and electronic items, plastics and chemicals, wood etc.
Mauritius will benefit from preferential market access into India for its 615 products, including frozen fish, speciality sugar, biscuits, fresh fruits, juices, mineral water, beer, alcoholic drinks, soaps, bags, medical and surgical equipment, and apparel.
Since Mauritius has free trade agreements with the rest of Africa, it could act as a gateway for Indian investments and exports to other African countries.
Under the agreement, Indian service providers will have access to around 115 sub-sectors from the 11 broad service sectors such as professional services, computer related services, research & development, other business services, telecommunication, construction, distribution, education, environmental, financial, tourism & travel related, recreational, yoga, audio-visual services, and transport services.
India has offered access in 95 sub-sectors from the 11 broad services sectors, including professional services, R&D, other business services, telecommunication, financial, distribution, higher education, environmental, health, tourism and travel related services, recreational services and transport services.
