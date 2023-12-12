India has postponed the summit meeting of Quad countries, which includes India, Australia, the US and Japan, scheduled in January 2024, as the dates “do not work” for certain Quad partners, sources have said.

US President Joe Biden, who was earlier expected to attend the Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest when he visited India for the Quad Summit, is now unlikely to be present.

“The Quad Summit in India is proposed to be held later in 2024. We are looking for revised dates as the dates currently under consideration do not work with all the Quad partners,” sources told businessline.

Relationship between India and the US are currently under strain over allegations made by the US Justice Department about two Indian nationals, including an intelligence official, being involved in a plot to murder Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US citizen. India has put in place a high-level enquiry committee to investigate the matter.

The US Justice Department insinuations made last month follow similar allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of India being involved in the killing of another Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. India rejected the allegations made by Canada and called them “absurd”.

In September this year, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti had shared that PM Narendra Modi invited US President Biden to be the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2024. But the US had not confirmed Biden’s participation because of scheduling difficulties.

Since Australia’s National Day is also observed on January 26, it could be difficult for Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to attend.

The Quad is a diplomatic partnership between Australia, India, Japan, and the US committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. It is also seen as an effort by the four nations to challenge China’s increasing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

