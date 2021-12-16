India Ratings upgrades Tata Steel rating with stable outlook

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
India Ratings and Research has upgraded Tata Steel’s Long-Term issuer rating to ‘IND AA+’ from ‘IND AA’ with a stable outlook.
The upgrade reflects Ind-Ra’s expectation that, despite likely aggregate capex of about ₹22,000 crore, TSL’s consolidated adjusted net leverage would improve and hover between 1.0 times and 2.0 times in the next two fiscals due to significant cash flow generation would lead to a reduction in its consolidated gross debt.
The company reduced its consolidated gross debt by ₹21,300 crore in this fiscal, and further by about ₹11,000 crore in the first half of this fiscal. The company has set a target net leverage ratio of about 2.5 times on a sustained basis at a consolidated level.
The management has indicated that the 5 million tonnes brownfield expansion at Kalinganagar will be completed by FY24 and the balance ₹17,000 crore of the initial outlay of ₹24,000 crore will be spent over till FY24.
Also read: Steel producers may offer volume discounts to MSMEs, exporters
Domestic steel producers are substantially dependant on imports of coking coal, and hence, any supply-side issue could have a material impact on utilisations and profitability. In addition, the metal prices are heavily dependent on international prices, as the domestic market is open for imports. Anti-dumping duty from China is temporarily suspended.
According to the management, it is primarily the UK operations of 3 mt capacity (of the total 10 mt capacity under TSE) that has been a drag on cash flows due to weaker spreads. TSL has proposed to separate the UK operations from TSE as part of restructuring the European operations.
Steel sector India is characterised by demand cyclicity, volatility in raw material and metal prices, high regulatory risk and the risk of imports. The sector participants typically have high operating and financial leverage, large working capital requirements, and large-sized debt capital funding of the capex.
Sustained weak profitability of the European operations, substantial debt-led acquisitions and higher-than-expected capex outflows, leading to the consolidated adjusted net leverage exceeding 3 times on a sustained basis, would lead to negative rating action.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...