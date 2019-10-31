India says critical issues still need to be sorted out in the RCEP negotiations

Ahead of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Leaders Summit in Bangkok, where most members including the ASEAN and China are pushing for conclusion of the free trade negotiations, India has said that there are some critical issues that are still outstanding, and efforts are being made to sort them to provide a fair and transparent trade environment.

"These issues (the outstanding ones) are extremely important for our economy and the livelihood of our people. It is therefore imperative that these issues are addressed satisfactorily. India remains engaged to find a solution to these issues," said Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, addressing a press conference on Thursday.

The MEA’s comments on the RCEP negotiations could be an indication that India is not yet ready to seal the deal at the RCEP Leaders’ Summit on November 4, to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, although it is facing a lot of pressure from the other fifteen members not to obstruct the agreement. The RCEP nations include the ten-country ASEAN, India, China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia.

Although the Secretary did not spell out what the concerns were, she said that the solutions to these had to be arrived at to safeguard the economy and the livelihoods of people.

The country, however, does not want to exit the group as is evident from Singh’s comment that India wanted to remain engaged to find a solution to the pending issues

India, therefore, may be looking for an extension of the timeline for announcement of the conclusion of the negotiations beyond November 4.

While the government has not officially made its position clear on the outstanding issues, sources close to the negotiations say that India wants higher safeguards to protect its industry and agriculture against a possible surge in imports following the dismantling of tariffs. These safeguards could be in the form of tougher rules of origin that define what products should qualify as originating from the partner country eligible for preferential tariffs and a larger number items qualifying for auto- trigger mechanism that would automatically raise import duties if inflows rise above a threshold limit.

Singh said that India had participated constructively so far in the RCEP negotiations. “We believe RCEP represents a significant trade and investment opportunity for our country,” she added.

Once implemented, the RCEP could result in the creation of the largest trade bloc in the world accounting for 39 per cent of global GDP, 30 per cent of global trade, 26 per cent of global foreign direct investment flows and 45 per cent of the total population.

Modi, who arrives in Bangkok on November 2, will also attend the ASEAN-India Summit on November 3 where participants will review the implementation of various agreements signed in the past. On November 4, the PM will participate in the 14th East Asia Summit and the RCEP Leaders’ Summit.