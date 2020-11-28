India targets to fully covert Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep islands to Green Energy

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
The Andaman & Nicobar, and Lakshadweep Islands will be using renewable energy to meet their total requirement under the goals set by the centre, according to Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh.
Speaking at the valedictory session of the third RE-Invest conference, Singh said: “We have given target to our Islands (Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep) to become totally green, that means their energy needs should be met from Renewable Energy.”
In an earlier session at the RE-Invest summit, Singh had also extended cooperation to Maldives for switching to renewable energy. He also reiterated that India is one of very few countries to have met its commitments made under climate change mitigation goals.
Singh said that India has installed about 1,36,000 megawatts (MW) of Renewable Energy capacity with capacity addition of another 57,000 MW under implementation. The target is now to achieve 450 gigawatts of Renewable Energy capacity by 2030.
Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan said that India is in the midst of a major transformative shift in its energy sector, to end energy poverty in India.
“While doing so, our twin objectives are to enhance availability and affordability of clean fossil fuels and green fuels, and to reduce the carbon footprint through a healthy mix of all commercially-viable energy sources,” Pradhan said.
“We have launched the National Biofuel Policy (NBP) in 2018 to promote biofuels in mass scale with a target of 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol and 5 per cent of bio-diesel by 2030. We are setting up twelve 2G Ethanol Bio-Refineries in 11 States with an overall capacity of 1100 Kilo Litre per Day (KLPD),” he said.
Pradhan also invited the participants to look at the investment opportunities in Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) initiative. “The SATAT (Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation) initiative targets to setup 5,000 compressed biogas plants with a target of 15 million metric tonnes per year with an investment potential for $ 20 billion. Indian oil marketing companies are offering to private entrepreneurs assured price and offtake guarantee.”
Pradhan said that 1,500 CBG plants are at various stages of execution.
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
The last date for tax filing is just a month away. Here’s a guide to save the stress and the last minute rush
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
It comes with interest rate risk; though it carries no liquidity or credit risk
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Perched at the tip of Mumbai, Colaba — as we know it today — has had a fascinating journey that spans three ...
On this day in 1895, the first American automobile race took place between Chicago and Evanston. This quiz is ...
A leopard that strikes fear in a Himalayan valley and awe in the heart of a visitor
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...