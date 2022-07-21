India-UK FTA negotiations to conclude by Aug 31, says Commerce Secretary

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations will be concluded by August 31 this year and after internal approvals on both sides the agreement would be ready to be signed as per convenience of both leaders, Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam has said.

Alluding to the on-going political situation in the UK, the Commerce Secretary, while interaction with the media at an event, pointed out that irrespective of the party in power in the UK, the logic of FTA with India was irreversible.

There have been concerns that Boris Johnson’s resignation as the UK Prime Minister and the on-going internal party polls in the country to appoint the new PM could delay the proposed FTA between the two countries.

India and the UK signed two MoUs on mutual recognition of educational qualifications including maritime education and a Framework Agreement on health care work force, according to a press statement issued by the Commerce & Industry Ministry on Thursday.

“These agreements will facilitate closer alignment on education between India and UK, enhance short-term bilateral mobility and ensure mutual recognition of qualifications,” it added..

Enhanced trade partnership

The MoUs and a framework agreement signed with UK are part of the commitments made by both parties under the Enhanced Trade Partnership’ (ETP) launched by the Prime Ministers of both countries on 4th May 2021, the statement pointed out.

Following the launch of ETP, both sides had also started negotiations for a FTA on January 13, 2022. The fifth round of negotiations, hosted by India, is currently on in Delhi.

An MoU on education was signed by K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Department of Higher Education on behalf of India. “This MoU provides for mutual recognition of educational qualifications and duration of study undertaken by students within duly approved and recognized higher education institutions in the two countries. On a reciprocal basis, Indian Senior Secondary School/Pre-University Certificates will be considered suitable for entry into UK higher education institutions,” the statement said.

Similarly, the Bachelor degree, Master’s degree and Doctoral degree of India and the UK will also be considered equivalent to each other. “Apart from encouraging student mobility, the mutual recognition of qualifications would also promote excellence in higher education through cooperation, academic and research exchanges,” the release stated.

Another MoU, on maritime education qualification, was also signed by the two countries. The two countries will mutually recognise the certificates of maritime education and training, competency and endorsements of seafarers issued by each other. “The MoU will prove beneficial for employment of seafarers of both the countries and would make them eligible for employment on ships of either party. India being a seafarer supplying nation with large pool of trained seafarers, it is expected to be significantly benefited,” the release said.