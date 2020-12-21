India, Vietnam sign key agreements at virtual summit

India and Vietnam have signed agreements in varied areas such as defence, scientific research, renewable energy, nuclear energy, petro-chemicals, and cancer treatment demonstrating the expanding ties and existing potential for increased cooperation between the two nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

“It is a matter of happiness that we are issuing a Joint Vision Document and a Plan of Action for our bilateral engagement from 2021 to 2023 today. This Joint Vision for peace, prosperity and people will send a strong message of our deepened ties to the world,” Modi said speaking at the India-Vietnam Summit held virtually on Monday. Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc represented his country at the Summit.

Vietnam is an important pillar of India’s Act East Policy and a prominent partner in the country’s Indo-Pacific Vision, the PM said. “The scope of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has broadened. Our mutual relations are also intensifying fast and are expanding into new territories,” he said.

India takes a long-term and strategic view of its relationship with Vietnam, the PM said, adding that both countries wanted to maintain peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and could productively collaborate for the same.

“In today’s virtual Summit, we will review various aspects of our cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. In addition to this, this is also a good opportunity for us to discuss our cooperation at the regional and multilateral level,” Modi said.