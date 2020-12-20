India, Vietnam to sign pacts on defence, energy, healthcare today

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
India and Vietnam are likely to sign pacts in areas such as defence, energy, development partnership and healthcare and exchange views on their respective Covid-19 strategies at a bilateral summit on Monday, a source close to the development said.
The summit, to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, will also look into the progress in implementing India’s defence Line of Credit for high-speed guard boats for Vietnam. Both leaders are likely to issue a ‘joint vision’ for the future development of India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
“In the area of energy, new opportunities in renewable energy cooperation are to be explored,” the source said.
Other issues that may come up for discussion include India’s development and capacity building assistance to Vietnam through initiatives such as Quick Impact Projects, ITEC and e-ITEC initiatives, PhD fellowships, as well as projects in water resource management in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region, SDGs, digital connectivity and heritage conservation.
Modi and Phuc are also expected to exchange views on their respective strategies to deal with Covid-19 as well as the post-pandemic economic revival. “The existing economic and trade linkages between the two countries provide a useful platform to explore new and resilient supply chains,” the source said.
“As both countries will concurrently serve on the UN Security Council in 2021 as non-permanent members, this may open up new opportunities for closer cooperation and coordination on regional and international issues,” the source said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
An admirer bumps into Eric Hobsbawm. Or wishes she had
An ode to frogs and the role they play as environment markers gets the top award at a science film festival
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...