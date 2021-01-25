India working on new paper based on per-farmer subsidy calculation at WTO

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
India is working on a new paper for consideration at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) that would focus on need to adopt a per-farmer subsidy methodology so that subsidies for sustaining the livelihood of poor farmers could be treated differently from those used by some developed members to support large-scale farm exports, an official has said.
“New Delhi has been discussing for some time the need for the WTO to re-define its methodology of calculating farm subsidies to take into account the level of sops that each farmer is getting in every country. It now wants to submit a formal proposal which can be considered for adoption at the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC12) which is likely to take place this year,” the official tracking the matter told BusinessLine.
India’s paper would incorporate adoption of a per-farmer subsidy methodology and redefining the ‘principle of proportionality’ so that subsidies for sustaining the livelihood of poor farmers could be treated differently from those used by some developed members to support large-scale farm exports, the official said. It would also look at other issues such as the need for reducing the AMS (Aggregate Measurement of Support or the subsidies that are considered trade distorting) entitlements of rich countries,” the official said.
All members of the WTO have agreed to take a re-look at agriculture subsidies given by them and minimise those that are distorting world trade and creating uncertainties. The next agriculture negotiations meeting for narrowing down what could be agreed upon at MC12 will take place on February 5.
In a joint paper submitted in 2018 by India and China, the two pointed out that developed members have more than 90 per cent of global entitlements amounting to nearly $160 billion which is beyond their de minimis (the levels at which the subsidies are capped). In contrast, most developing members have access only to de minimis resulting in a major asymmetry in the rules on agricultural trade.
Under the existing rules, since developing countries’ AMS is capped at 10 per cent of the value of the farm produce, India has already breached the level for rice through its MSP support. Although, WTO members have offered India a peace clause under which its breach can’t be challenged till a satisfactory solution is reached on AMS calculations, the waiver is subjected to a lot of clauses which may be difficult to fulfil.
“What India now wants to focus on at the WTO is the huge difference between the per-farmer support given by developing countries like India and that offered by developed members such as the EU, the US and Canada. India’s per-farmer subsidy is just a fraction of what rich nations give. The paper will elaborate on this. The onus of reduction should be based on the subsidy that goes to each farmer,” the official said.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
Marie leaned back in the chair, holding the brandy to her chest, the rain tapping on the windowpanes. She ...
The rain in Wales falls mainly in the plains...Wait, that is Spain. Let’s start again.Women in deep red ...
The coffee beans were soaked in rum casks:Food can be imported, books sent across seas — as touching rituals ...
That weekend came the news that Champa’s elder daughter was engaged, the proof arriving in the form of Jaimini ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...