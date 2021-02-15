Indian Angel Network plans to invest ₹100 crore in start-ups in 2021

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Venture capital consortium Indian Angel Network (IAN) is planning to invest over ₹100 crore in start-up firms across sectors in 2021, according to a governance committee member and co-founder of the network.
IAN co-founder Padmaja Ruparel told PTI that the consortium members will evaluate opportunities in biotechnology, augmented reality, manufacturing and environment space.
"We will invest and we will exit both, and we will give returns. I think we will do much better than what we have done this year. I think more than ₹100 crore we should look at," Ruparel said.
IAN has invested in start-ups FarEye, Fab Alley, HungryZone and Staqu . In 2020, IAN exited 3-4 companies after registering 15 times growth on the invested capital.
Ruparel said that IAN is present in different segments, including in healthcare, biotech, med devices, and wellness.
"I think the other piece is anything driven by data and analytics. Anything driven by brand, IT. What we are looking at is innovative ideas with good entrepreneurs," Ruparel said.
She said that the world is looking at India for growth and investment in Jio Platforms during the pandemic is a testament to this very fact.
Jio Platforms raised a total of ₹1.52 lakh crore from Facebook, Qualcomm Ventures, Google etc. in mid-2020, when Covid-19 cases were rising every day.
"We will see innovation and entrepreneurs catering to problems in India or catering to solutions for India. I think these solutions will also be applicable for global problems," Ruparel said.
She said that the environment for investment in the country has improved to a level where US-based start-ups have also started raising funds from India.
"To me 2021 looks very interesting. I think what 2020 has done will obviously impact 2021 also, but we will continue to invest at the same pace or I would say higher pace actually. I think a lot of the new areas will come up. The reality is that online and technology are now here to stay," Ruparel said.
IAN funded about ₹100 crore in 45-50 companies in 2020, she said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Director Renuka Shahane’s film ‘Tribhanga’ zooms in on the relationship between mothers and daughters
The director’s chemistry with the dramatist — living or dead — is pivotal to the success of theatre
My sister recently sent me a photograph of myself as a two-year old, playing in the snow, in Sweden. I look ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...