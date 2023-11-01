The country’s largest passenger vehicles (PVs) manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), on Wednesday, reported a total domestic sales of 1,68,047 units in October, showing a highest-ever growth of around 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) as compared with 1,40,337 units in the corresponding month last year.

The second largest PV maker, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), on Wednesday said it has recorded a growth of 15 per cent YoY in domestic wholesales (dispatches to dealers) to 55,128 units in October as compared with 48,001 units in the same month last year.

Exports for the company also rose 36 per cent YoY to 13,600 units during the month as compared with 10,005 units in October 2022, the company said in a statement.

“As we enter the peak of festive season in India, Hyundai Motor India registered robust sales number of 55,128 units in the domestic market in the month of October. The recent announcement of standardising of six airbags across all Hyundai models and variants has been extremely well received by our valued customers. Also, the supply situation is back to full normalcy and our network is geared up to delight customers with the delivery of their favourite Hyundai cars,” Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, said.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), also reported a YoY growth of 32 per cent in its overall auto sales in October at 80,679 vehicles, including exports.

In domestic wholesales, the company recorded the highest sales for the fourth consecutive month at 43,708 units during the month, a growth of 35 per cent YoY as compared with 32,298 units of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in the corresponding month last year.

Domestic sales of commercial vehicles (CV) also recorded the highest-ever at 25,715 units during the month, a growth of 22.5 per cent YoY as compared with 20,980 units in October 2022.

“In October, we clocked the highest-ever volumes at 80,679 vehicles, a growth of 32 per cent. Both SUVs and CVs individually achieved highest ever volumes for the third consecutive month at 43,708 and 25,715 vehicles respectively. While the strong festive demand should see us continue our growth momentum in November, we will keep a close watch of select supply related challenges,” Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, said.

Tata Motors also reported a growth of seven per cent YoY to 48,637 units in October in the passenger vehicle segment as compared with 45,423 units in the corresponding month last year. In the CV segment, too, the company’s domestic sales saw a growth of four per cent YoY to 32,488 units during the month as against 31,320 in October 2022.

Meanwhile, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported yet another month of strong performance with sales of 21,879 units, indicating a rise of 66 per cent YoY in comparison with 13,143 units in October 2022. The company sold a total of 20,542 units in the domestic market and exported 1337 units.

“This year, the offtake of festive season has been very strong for both TKM and well as the industry. In the month of October, we reported our sales of 21,879 units which is mainly driven by the festive season push along with the strong market acceptance of the entire product line-up, resulting in higher volumes,” Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales, and Strategic Marketing at TKM, said.

MG Motor India said it achieved a retail sales number of 5,108 units during the month, a 17 per cent YoY increase as compared with 4,367 units in October 2022.